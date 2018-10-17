Ganga activist Sant Gopaldas rushed back to AIIMS

Rishikesh: Clean Ganga activist Sant Gopaldas, who has been fasting for the conservation of the river since June 24, was admitted to AIIMS for a second time in the last one week on Wednesday. Thirty six-year-old Gopaldas was brought to the institute from Matrisadan, Haridwar in the evening and admitted to the trauma ward, AIIMS PRO Harish Thapaliyal said.

On October 13, Gopaldas had been admitted to the premier hospital after he stopped taking water. After a two-day stay at AIIMS, Gopaldas was discharged on October 15. Gopaldas had began his fast against mining in Ganga riverbed on June 24 at Triveni and Bag ghats of the Ganga.