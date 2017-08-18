Ganesh Chaturthi 2017: ‘Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja’ heads to Kashmir from Mumbai

As Mumbaikars gear up to welcome their favourite Bappa next week, over 2,000 km from the city, in the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a similar festivity is set to brighten up the mood of local residents and Indian Army.

Last evening, for the second year in a row, members of the Prachin Shiv Durga Bhairav Mandir Trust from Poonch took home a 6-feet-tall Ganesh idol and a smaller replica of the same idol, from a workshop in Vidyavihar. Every year, from seven years, the Trust has been celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with Maharashtrian style in Poonch. But this time around, the organisers ordered the Ganesh idol from Mumbai based idol maker Uday Rane. Yesterday, the organisers came to the city and carried out the Ganesh idol to Poonch on the Bandra-Jammu Tawi Swaraj Express.

Poonch is situated near the Line of Control – the de facto border with Pakistan. Hence, this Ganesha is known as ‘Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja’ or ‘Bharat-Pakistan Border ka Raja’ (King of India-Pakistan Border) in the town and its surrounding areas.

While the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi have been on for centuries in Maharashtra, locals in Pooch began the tradition only seven years ago. In 2010, one of a local, Dr BK Sharma, who had come home after receiving a medical degree in Maharashtra, expressed the need to bring a Ganesh idol in the town, which is surrounded by the LoC all the side. And since then, the trust has not looked back. Every year, the locals celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. Interestingly, the Defence officials posted in Poonch also participate in the celebrations.

Uday Rane, from whose workshop the idols were taken, told Mid-Day, “It is amazing to see their excitement. I feel so blessed to be part of something that is so wonderful”.

Locals in Poonch are more than thrilled about the festival but the tension continues to hang in the air. It was last year, when terrorists had planned an attack at the nearby Army Headquarters, while celebrations were on. However, the attack was foiled, one local head constable was killed while fighting the terrorists. His martyrdom saves hundreds of locals who were performing Ganesh Puja at the temple, which was around 100 meters away from where the attack took place.

Meanwhile, the entire city celebrates 10-day festival. Army men from border areas also take some time off and come for darshan of Lord Ganesh. The trust members took the Swaraj Express from Bandra Terminus yesterday morning and will reach Jammu railway station today evening where the other locals will welcome them and from there they will begin their journey to Poonch. And, on the final day, the idol will be immersed in Pulasta River.

This year, Ganesh festival will be celebrated from August 25 to September 5 across the country.