Gandhi Jayanti 2018: UN chief Antonio Guterres pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

New Delhi: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commemorated Mahatma Gandhi’s 149th birth anniversary by paying tribute to the Father of the Nation at Raj Ghat here on Tuesday. A resolution was passed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 2007 marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday on October 2 as the ‘International Day of Non-Violence’. Countries all around the world celebrate this day by spreading Gandhi’s message of ‘Ahimsa’ through public awareness campaigns and education.

While Guterres’ visit to India coincides with the commencement of events marking the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, the UN Secretary-General called on all the nations to follow “the enduring vision and wisdom of Mahatma Gandhi” in a release by UN News.

Recalling Gandhi’s commitment to social justice, Guterres also released a message where he said, “At a time of protracted conflicts and complex challenges, Gandhi’s philosophy of non-violence remains an inspiration”. He further added, “At the United Nations, a world free of violence – and the resolution of differences through non-violent means – is at the core of our work.” Guterres further called for a fairer globalisation process with human dignity at the core so that no one is left behind and gender equality is achieved. Former UN chiefs have also hailed Gandhi’s philosophy, with South Korea’s Ban Ki-moon going as far as calling Gandhi “a global giant for justice” during his time as UN Chief from 2007 to 2016.