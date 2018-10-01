Full-fledged cow ministry for Madhya Pradesh with eye on Assembly poll

Bhopal: The cow seems to be rearing its head in the run-up to the elections in Madhya Pradesh. As per a political script, which is expected to reap rich dividends, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that his government will set up a cow welfare ministry to ensure the well-being of the cattle in the state.

Madhya Pradesh already had a Cow Protection Board, which was set up with similar intent. The shrewd chief minister has elevated the status of the board by turning it into a full-fledged ministry. The endowment was announced at an event attended by Digambar Jain monk Vidhyasagarji Maharaj in Khajuraho. The board, it was felt, had severe limitations and an independent ministry would help serve cows in a much better way. As part of this exercise, more cow sanctuaries would be set up in the state. That makes Madhya Pradesh the second Indian state after Rajasthan to boast of an exclusive bovine ministry.

Chouhan was quoted by NDTV as saying that a cow ministry would help herald a “golden Madhya Pradesh” and set a precedent for other states, much on the lines of its “happiness department”. Incidentally, opposition Congress chief Kamal Nath had also dabbled with a similar notion and has vowed to construct cow shelters in every panchayat, if voted to power. Though there is heightened awareness about cattle welfare after the Modi government came to power, it has had a flip side too with 28 people being killed and 124 injured in cow-related violence between 2010 and 2017. Earlier this year, the Supreme Court said India should not be allowed to descend into mobocracy”, and asked states to ensure that nobody resorts to vigilantism.