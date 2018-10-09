Fuel prices: No respite for common man despite rate cut, petrol at Rs 87.73 in Mumbai

Despite the Centre announcing a Rs. 2.50 per litre reduction in the prices of fuel, common man are yet to experience any relief, as skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel are continuing to burn holes in their pockets.

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued the upward march on Tuesday, with petrol being sold 23 paise higher at Rs 82.26 per litre, and diesel at Rs 74.11 after a 29 paise hike in New Delhi. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 87.73 per litre and diesel at Rs 77.68 per litre after revisions of 23 paise and 31 paise, respectively.

In the wake of increasing fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, earlier this month, had announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices and directed the state governments to implement the same.

While the revision in prices has been implemented in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand and Goa, a number of states are yet to implement the decision