Fuel Price Hike: Elderly auto driver slapped for questioning TN BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about raising prices

A Chennai autorickshaw driver was pushed and slapped after he asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about the rise in fuel prices, while BJP chief was interacting with media.

In a video you can see Tamilisai addressing the reporters after an event. While Tamilisai was answering questions of journalists, an elderly man behind her asks her about the rising cost of fuel. But BJP chief doesn’t turn to answer the question.

A BJP leader, who is standing next to her heard the question and elbows the man out of the way. After that he brutally pulled the hair of the elderly man and removed him from the scene. However, there was no effort from Tamilisai to intervene in the matter.

#WATCH Saidapet(Chennai): BJP leader V Kalidass pushes and hits an auto rickshaw driver who asked Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan about petrol price hike (16.9.18) pic.twitter.com/5SRH60sb23 — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

The News Minute a web portal later quoted the man, “I am an auto driver. The rising fuel costs affect my life. When I heard her talking about the good deeds of the government, I thought I should ask her this, so I did. Because she is a VIP, I was slapped once,” the elderly man identified himself as Kathir.

Kathir claimed that his face all swelled up after being manhandled by BJP Leader V Kalidass.

“I don’t want to make it a big deal. I felt angry in that instance so as an auto-driver part of the working class, I asked the question. Only we know how much it hurts,” The News Minute quoted Kathir.