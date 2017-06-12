From SC on NEET to Jaitley’s views on loan defaulters: Top 5 trending stories of the day

The Supreme Court stayed Madras High Court’s interim order restraining publication of results for admission to MBBS and BDS courses while RBI is at advanced stage of preparing top loan defaulters’ list, says Arun Jaitley. Take a look at the top stories of the day

RBI at advanced stage of preparing top loan defaulters’ list, says Arun Jaitley

The government said the Reserve Bank of India is in an advanced stage of preparing a list of debtors whose cases will be taken up through the insolvency route for a speedy resolution.

Mumbai: Rich farmers likely to be excluded from loan waiver

Rich farmers are likely to be excluded from the loan waiver announced by the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, according to a senior minister.

NEET 2017 results: SC stays Madras HC’s interim order, asks CBSE to declare results

Paving the way for the declaration of NEET examination results, the Apex Court stayed the Madras High Court’s interim order restraining publication of the results for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Tamil Nadu: Panneerselvam dissolves 7-member panel for holding merger talks with AIADMK

Former Tamil Nadu CM O. Panneerselvam has dissolved the seven-member panel that he appointed for holding merger talks between two rival AIADMK groups, ending any hope of immediate unity within the party.

Presidential election 2017: BJP forms 3-member committee to seek consensus candidate

The BJP said it is for a consensus candidate for the Presidential election and formed a three-member committee of senior ministers to talk to other political parties.