Home / India / French journalist detained in J&K for filming pellet victims

French journalist detained in J&K for filming pellet victims

— By IANS | Dec 11, 2017 08:59 am
Kashmiri protesters run after Indian police fired teargas shells and pellets during the funeral procession for Qaiser Hamid, 16, in Srinagar on November 5, 2016. The teenager died in hospital in Srinagar on November 4, after alleged torture by police while in custody. His death sparked protests which resulted in clashes between Kashmiri residents and Indian security forces. More than 90 civilians have been killed and thousands injured during rising violence amid protests against Indian rule in Kashmir, sparked by the killing on July 8 of a popular rebel leader during a gunfight with Indian soldiers. Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full. / AFP PHOTO / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a French journalist here for making a documentary on pellet victims. “Comiti Paul Edward has been detained for violating visa norms in Srinagar,” a senior police officer said.

Edward was arrested on Sunday evening from Kothibagh area. He was meeting separatists and pellet victims in the city to shoot his documentary, the officer said.

Scores of protesting youths suffered injuries from pellet guns used in 2016 following an unrest in the valley after the July 8 killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani. Some lost vision totally or partially after their injuries.


Edward has a passport and a business visa for India, valid upto December 22, 2018, the officer said. A business visa does not allow anyone to make a documentary on political or security related issues. An FIR under section 14B of the Passport Act has been registered against the French national, he said.

The French Embassy has also been informed about Edward’s detention, the officer said.

