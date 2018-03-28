Four arrested for leakage of online exam papers for government jobs

New Delhi: The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police in a joint operation arrested four people from here for enabling cheating online in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) examination. The accused identified as Ajay, Parma, Gaurav, Sonu, were arrested from Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar area.

The culprits used to charge Rs 15 lakhs to help in the examination with the help of an online app, ‘Team Viewer’. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation has been initiated.