New Delhi: Congress leader and former Union Minister Priya Ranjan Dasmunshi, who was in coma since 2008, died on Monday at Apollo Hospital here, doctors said. “He died at 12.10 p.m.,” an Apollo doctor told IANS.

He had suffered a brain stroke in 2008 and was admitted to AIIMS. Later he was shifted to home, and in 2009 he was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here.