Former President Pranab Mukherjee attends Rahul Gandhi’s Iftar

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was in the eye of a storm and the butt of criticism from some Congress leaders for going to the RSS headquarters, attended the Iftar party hosted by Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former President Pratibha Patil and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were among the dignitaries who attended the function at a hotel where leaders from opposition parties including rebel Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav, Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Janata Dal-Secular leader Danish Ali, Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi and Bahujan Samaj Party’s Satish Chandra Mishra were also present.

Nationalist Congress Party leader D.P. Tripathi, DMK’s Kanimozhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s Hemant Soren were the other opposition leaders who were present along with Congress leaders P. Chidambaram and A.K. Antony.

Mukherjee, whose acceptance of the RSS invite became a matter of big controversy, greeted those present at the function as he moved among the guests. Rahul Gandhi welcomed him and other guests.

There was even speculation whether Mukherjee would be invited but the party issued an official statement to set at rest any such reports by saying that the former President has indeed been invited.

Mukherjee left after a while.