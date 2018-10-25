Foot overbridge at Santragachi station was highly inadequate to handle the passenger volume: SER general manager P S Mishra

Kolkata: South Eastern Railway general manager P S Mishra on Thursday said that the foot overbridge at Santragachi station, where two persons died in a stampede, was highly inadequate to handle the passenger volume. Mishra said that a new foot overbridge will be in place at the station by December 31.

“It is true that the FOB is highly inadequate,” he said after overseeing the ongoing modernisation work at the station, which is being upgraded to cater to an increase in number of trains and passengers. Two persons died and 15 others were injured on Tuesday in a stampede on the foot overbridge at Santragachi station, about 10 km from Howrah.

Mishra said he had discussed the issue of modernisation of Santragachi station with the Chairman, Railway Board, over phone. “We want augmentation of the modernisation work and its completion as soon as possible,” he said. Mishra, however, denied allegations that there was a last-minute change in the designated platform in which a particular train was to arrive, and that led to a rush of passengers in using the foot overbridge.

He said that officials at all stations have been instructed to stick to designated platforms for trains and in case it is extremely necessary, such a change should be announced at least half and hour before the arrival of the train. An SER spokesman had said that presence of passengers of eight trains at Santragachi station at one time resulted in a heavy rush at the foot overbridge.