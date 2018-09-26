The Supreme Court Wednesday declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as Constitutionally valid. The apex court’s five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach the marginalised sections of the society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from personal but also from a community point of view.

Well, this will be a major relief for the people who wanted a new mobile number or going to open a new bank account, earlier Aadhaar number was required for these things. However, many people has linked their Aadhaar with mobile number and bank account earlier, and now if they want to unlink it then here are the steps which will help them to unlink.

In case a customer wishes to unlink Aaadhaar number from payment wallet such as Paytm all you have to do is follow these steps

1: Call Paytm customer care: 01204456456

2: Ask them to send you an e-mail to unlink your Aadhaar.

3: You will then receive an e-mail from Paytm, which will ask you to attach a clear softcopy of your Aadhaar. You may get a message like “Dear Customer, in order to process your request, we need you to send us a clear picture of your updated Aadhaar card for validation purpose. Request you to share the same with us.”

4: Reply to the mail with a clear picture of your Aadhaar card

5: Paytm will send you a mail confirming that your Aadhaar will be unlinked within 72 hours.

Delink Aadhaar from your bank account

You cannot delink Aadhaar from your bank online. Customers will have to visit their bank branch.

1: Visit your bank branch

2: Ask the customer service to give you a physical form to unlink Aadhaar.

3: Submit the form

4: Your Aadhaar will be delinked with 48 hours

5: Call your bank to find out if it has been unlinked