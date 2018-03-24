Fodder Scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 7 years in prison in Dumka treasury case

In a major setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, a special CBI court on Saturday sentenced RJD chief to seven years in jail in the fourth fodder scam case and fined him Rs 30 lakh. Earlier a special CBI court convicted RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in fourth case. The case is related to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury when Lalu was the chief minister of Bihar. Besides Lalu, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and 29 people, including former IAS officers and AHD officials are also accused in the case.

(Inputs from Agencies)