Fodder Scam: Judgment in Dumka treasury case against Lalu Prasad Yadav tomorrow

Ranchi: The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on Saturday deferred verdict in Dumka treasury case, involving former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, to March 19. The court was set to pronounce the judgment in this fourth fodder scam today.

Lalu is already serving jail term of 13.5 years in three fodder cases and is lodged in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi.

The case is related to alleged withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury when Lalu was the chief minister of Bihar. Besides Lalu, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and 29 people, including former IAS officers and AHD officials are also accused in the case.

Yesterday, the Special CBI court had made three former bureaucrats of Bihar accountant-general’s office accused in the fodder scam.

The court issued summons to former Bihar Accountant General PK Mukhopadhyay, former Deputy Accountant General BN Jha and former Senior Director General of Accounts Office Pramod Kumar on the request of Lalu, who had sought trial against the three former bureaucrats.