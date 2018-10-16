FMGE 2018 application form released by NBE; last date to apply November 06, 2018

National Board Examination (NBE) has released the application form for FMGE 2018. Candidates who wants to should visit the official website nbe.edu.in for further details. The application will remain open till November 06, 2018 and exam to be held on December 14, 2018. Indian students who possess medical qualification from abroad and want the recognition from Medical Council of India (MCI) to start practicing in India must qualify the FMGE.

Indian nationals who have obtained the degree until 30th November 2018 can apply for the FMGE exam. In addition to the primary medical qualification, candidates must possess a foreign medical degree attested by Embassy of India. The application fee for the exam is Rs 5500/- for all the candidates.