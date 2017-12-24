Flashback 2017: This recap of the year is something like you have never seen before

2017 is almost coming to an end. It has been an extremely happening year, and everyone is busy making their own recap stories. From Virat Kohli’s wedding to Narendra Modi’s speeches, everything is being reviewed. We too have come up with our own review of 2017, but in a rather unique way. We have taken the help of Bollywood film titles to explain the year that was.

Virat-Anushka Wedding: It came towards the fag end of the year, but Virushka was undoubtedly the biggest scoop of the year. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot at Borgo Finocchieto luxury retreat near Tuscany in Italy, on December 11. It was a family affair with less than 50 guests, but the reception in Delhi that followed was rather lavish. A mega one is in store for Mumbai as well with film stars and cricketers in attendance.

Narendra Modi’s juggernaut: It was another year dominated by PM Modi’s speeches. Whether it was taking on Rahul Gandhi or praising his own government’s policies, Modi was in his elements. And, there was Mann Ki Baat as well. The PM made a lot of promises, but how much of it translated into performance is debatable.

Ram Rahim – From Cave to Jail: In August, controversial Godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. This was followed by widespread violence will killed over 30. He has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape. Later, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s “adopted daughter” Honeypreet’s ex-husband Vishwas Gupta on Friday accused them of having illicit relations and said their father-daughter relationship was a sham to fool followers and others.

Indian Eves Impress: The Indian women’s cricket team made a massive impact in 2017. They fell just short of creating history, losing out narrowly to England in the final of 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup. The tournament also saw some scintillating performances, none more significant that the splendid hundred by Harmanpreet Kaur in the semi-final, which sent out the Aussies.

Kangana vs Hrithik Part II: The Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan controversy was reignited this year as Kangana took various pot-shots at her alleged ex in various public forums. Hrithik also broke his silence, and appeared to give multiple exclusive interviews. There was plenty of fodder for gossip columns and news channels. And, we clearly haven’t heard the end of the ugly battle yet.

Mukesh Ambani’s Riches: With a net worth of $38 billion, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons of 2017. “Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes’s annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons, with a net worth of $38 billion. To put it in context, this is equal to the entire GDP of the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan, as per World Bank Data 2016 estimates,” a statement said. Need we say anything more?

Rohit Sharma’s double treat: India opener Rohit Sharma did something spectacular, smashing his third double hundred, against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Rohit is the only batsman in international cricket, who has scored more than one double ton in ODIs. If that wasn’t enough, he blasted the joint-fastest T20 hundred recently. Clearly a 2017 to remember for Rohit Sharma.

Shikhar’s The One Again: Another India opener Shikhar Dhawan also roared back to form after an iffy last couple of years. He was in rollicking form in all formats. Making a comeback to the Test team, he smashed 190 in Sri Lanka, and was consistency personified in ODIs and T20s as well. 2018 will present bigger challenges for sure.

Milind Soman’s Young Love: Model-turned-actor Milind Soman was back in the headlines again for a lovely reason. At 50 plus, he is said to be dating Ankita Konwar. According to reports, Ankita is only 18, and is an air-hostess, though there are no confirmed reports. Soman was even trolled for the same, while he found support from many quarters as well.

And, last but not the least…

Farewell, Legends: The year 2017 saw some big names of Bollywood leaving us. The great Om Puri passed away under mysterious circumstances in the first half of the year, found dead with blood at his home. The once handsome hunk, Vinod Khanna then lost his tough battle with cancer. Towards the end of the year, film industry lost another gem, as the much-ailing Shashi Kapoor left for heavenly abode. RIP!