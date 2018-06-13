Fitness important but more concerned about state’s development, Kumaraswamy responds to PM Modi’s fitness challenge

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s fitness challenge saying that yoga and treadmill were a part of his daily workout but he was more concerned about the “development fitness” of his state.

“Dear Narendra Modiji, I am honoured and thank you very much for the concern about my health. I believe physical fitness is important for all and support the cause. Yoga-treadmill are part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about development fitness of my state and seek your support for it,” Kumaraswamy tweeted in response.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister shared a fitness video of himself after he was nominated in an online fitness challenge by Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and challenged the Janata Dal-Secular leader along with Table Tennis player Manika Batra and Indian Police Services (IPS) officers to take on the challenge and post their fitness videos.

“Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or five elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” Modi tweeted. “I am delighted to nominate the following for the #FitnessChallenge: Karnataka’s CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. India’s pride and among the highest medal winners for India in the 2018 CWG, Manika Batra. The entire fraternity of brave IPS officers, especially those above 40.”

The online fitness campaign was initiated last month by Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. He had posted a video of his fitness regime and challenged Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to do the same.