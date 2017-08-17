First the request, now the threat: Govt to take action against those hosting Blue Whale game

New Delhi : The government will take action against internet-based social media platforms if they fail to remove links to the deadly Blue Whale Challenge game which has led children to suicide in the country, Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

This strong statement in the backdrop of a youth in Mumbai and two in Kerala allegedly committing suicide lured by the deadly game. “People are committing suicide due to the Blue Whale game. We have received many complaints including from the concerned departments,” Prasad said, adding, “Clear instructions have been issued to all the technology platforms that they must delink this game immediately because under the Indian IT ecosystem no initiative shall be permitted which provokes young boys to commit suicide. This is plainly unacceptable.”

The government on August 11 had directed internet majors Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to immediately remove the links to dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge, which has led to suicide of children in India and other countries.

“I appeal to all the platforms to abide by the direction which the IT ministry has given. It is important and the violation will be viewed very seriously,” Prasad said. The Blue Whale Challenge is a social media-based game which has led its players to commit suicide. It gives certain tasks to its players for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to suicide.

The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the task. Expressing concern over the availability of such deadly game on the internet, the IT ministry said, “It is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite /incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead them to take extreme steps like self-inflicting injuries including suicide.”