Fire breaks out at Press Trust of India’s office in Kolkata

Kolkata: A fire broke out on the third floor of a five-storey building which houses among others the Press Trust of India’s eastern zone headquarters in central part of the city in the early hours today, the police said. Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out at around1.30 AM at 7, Hare Street in the Hare Street police station limits, a senior official of the fire department said.

The PTI office is located on the ground floor. There was no report of any damage. Three fire tenders were pressed into service and it took close to 40 minutes to douse the flame, he said. “The main cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit,” the official said.