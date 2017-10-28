Chhattisgarh minister extortion: State Congress chief Bhupesh Bhagel booked over alleged sex CD case

Raipur: An FIR was lodged by the Chattisgarh Police on Saturday against president of state Congress Committee Bhupesh Baghel and journalist Vinod Verma in state minister sex CD case. The FIR was registered under relevant sections of IT act. Verma, who was arrested in connection with extortion and blackmailing case, had said that he has ‘a sex CD ‘of the Chhattisgarh minister.

“I have a sex CD of Chhattisgarh Minister Rajesh Munat and that is why the state government is not happy with me,” he said.

An FIR was filed against Verma by a person named Prakash Bajaj, who accused the journalist of blackmailing him over a certain ‘vulgar’ video that features his boss. However, Munat yesterday said the sex CD, which Verma claimed to have against him, was fake and asked Chief Minister Raman Singh to order probe.

“The sex CD is fake. I appeal to the chief minister to get this investigated from any agency. I condemn this,” Munat said.

Munat’s response came after Chhattisgarh Police arrested Verma from his residence in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.