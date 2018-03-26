FIR filed against BJP leader for carrying trident on Ram Navami

Rampurhat (West Bengal): An FIR was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Monday, on charges of leading a rally holding a ‘Trishul’ (trident) here on Ram Navami.

The Bengal BJP ‘Lady’ leader Locket Chatterjee held a trident in Rampurhat to attend Ram Navami celebration on Sunday. She tweeted on her twitter account: “I am in Rampurhat to attend. Ramnawami celebration, @MamataOfficial’s goon can’t stop me to take part in celebration. TMC shantibahini along with state police is harassing organising committees to stop Ramnavami.

#MamataAgainstRamnavami” This is with reference to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s statement at a meeting in Bolpur where she said “hooliganism will not be tolerated”.

“I know that there are only a couple of organisations in Howrah and Asansol which traditionally hold Ram Navami processions with arms. Those who have been celebrating Ram Navami for more than a decade will be given special permission to hold processions with arms.” Bannerjee told Media.

The holy celebrations, on Sunday, turned sour after clashes erupted in various parts of Bengal between BJP and Bajrang Dal workers, who were brandishing swords, trishuls (a three-pronged spear) and in some cases pistols in their celebratory processions, and Trinamool Congress members, leaving one dead and several injured.