FIR against Kanhaiya Kumar for misbehaving with doctor, nurses in Patna

Patna: A case was lodged on Monday against former JNU Students Union leader Kanhaiya Kumar and his dozens of supporters over their alleged misbehaviour with a doctor, nurses and a security guard of AIIMS-Patna, police said. “An FIR was lodged following a directive from state Health Department after AIIMS-Patna doctors threatened to go on indefinite strike if action is not taken against them soon,” said Phulwarisharif Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohd Qaiser Alam said.

After an emergency meeting on Monday morning, the doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here issued an ultimatum to the government to take action against Kanhaiya and his supporters by 5 p.m, failing which they would go on strike. Protesting doctors have communicated about the incident to the Union Health Minister and the Bihar government.

According to doctors, Kanhaiya along with his dozens of supporters, visited the hospital here on Sunday night to meet an AISF leader Sushil Kumar, undergoing treatment there. During there stay at the AIIMS, some of them misbehaved and threatened the doctor on duty, nurses and the security guard. However, the All India Students Federation (AISF) has refuted the allegations made by the doctors. Kanhaiya Kumar, who is associated with the CPI’s student body AISF, is likely to contest 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai seat in Bihar.