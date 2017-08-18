Farooq Abdullah should not make irresponsible comments: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah should refrain from making irresponsible comments. The BJP’s statement came after Adbullah on Thursday alleged that country was not facing threat from foreign forces and the forces operating inside the nation were more dangerous. BJP leader S. Prakash said that Abdullah should clarify his comments and should not brew any confusion.

“Farooq Abdullah should clarify his stand. Such statements will create unwanted confusion. As a senior politician he should act more responsibly,” said Prakash.

Addressing the ‘Sanjhi Virasat Bachao’ programme, Abdullah said, “Any outside source doesn’t pose any threat to India, as those dwelling inside the nation are even more dangerous. China cannot do anything to us, Pakistan cannot do anything to us, it is the thief sitting inside the country that is ruining the nation and dividing all of us.”