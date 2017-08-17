Farooq Abdullah: China or Pakistan are no threat, India faces threat from inside

New Delhi: Attacking the BJP-led central government, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that India faces threat from within and not from outside.

“We don’t face any threat from outside, whether it is China and Pakistan. We are capable of handling them but the country faces threat from the people within the country,” Abdullah said at the “Save Composite Culture” conclave called by Janata Dal-United leader Sharad Yadav here.

He also said that “there are thieves sitting inside the country, who are ruining everything”.

Without naming the Narendra Modi government or the BJP, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister emphasized that people of Kashmir are Indians but lamented that “today we are asked about our nationality”. “Who are they to ask us about our nationality?” he asked. He also said that the Kashmiris chose India over Pakistan at Independence because India guarantees equality.

“And I say this with pride that I am a Hindustani (Indian) Muslim,” Abdullah added.

Slamming the central government, he said that they are talking about unity. “But are they creating the atmosphere for it?” he asked.

Abdullah also expressed grief over the present situation in the Kashmir Valley, saying: “We are loyal but it is painful that they (the central government) are not large-hearted.”

Referring to the all party delegation headed by former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, Abdullah said: “An all party delegation came to Kashmir to evaluate the situation. They also gave their report but nothing has been done on that.”