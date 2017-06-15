Farmers will get interest subsidy, not loan waiver

New Delhi: Responding to persistent demands from states to fund a part of the farm loan waiver schemes — most of the requests have come in from BJP-ruled states — and worried over loss of farmers’ support, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended a subsidy — it is called interest subvention scheme (ISS) — of Rs 20,339 crore to enable farmers get short-term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh during the 2017-18 season at only 4% per annum interest, payable within one year.

The interest subvention is of 5% per annum as against the normal crop loan interest of 9%, but it will be reduced to just 2% if the loan is not repaid within one year. The scheme is actually in operation since 2006-07 and the farmers were lent as much as Rs 6,22,685 crore, overshooting the target of Rs 6.15 lakh crore during 2016-17.

Farmers can take benefit of the scheme from any public or private sector bank, cooperative bank and the regional rural banks (RRBs). The scheme will be implemented by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and NABARD to give a boost to agricultural productivity.

The Cabinet, chaired by the PM, extended a 2% interest subvention up to six months to help small and marginal farmers borrow at 7% interest for the post-harvest storage of their produce instead of an immediate sale.

In case of farmers hit by any natural calamity, the government will provide the interest subvention of 2% to banks for the first year on the restructured amount.

Officials said this scheme of institutional credit at low interest rate cleared by the Cabinet will delink farmers from the non-institutional sources of credit where they are compelled to borrow at high rates. They said all crop loan accounts will be Aadhaar-linked from this year like all other bank accounts.

The scheme is, in fact, in operation since 2006-07 when the UPA government decided to provide concessional crop loan up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at 7% interest, with additional subvention of 3% on prompt repayment within one year from the date of advance.

