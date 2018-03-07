Falling statues: From Lenin to Ambedkar, 5 statues vandalised in 2 days in India

In two days five statutes of prominent leaders in country has been vandalised and now India’s lawmaker Dr BR Ambedkar statue has been brought down in Meerut city, Uattar Pradesh. The vandalising of statues has triggered a protest in entire nation and people are furious with the action. Even politicians are condemning and expressing their anger on the issue.

There is no proper evidence how it all started but it was Vladimir Lenin’s statue which was first vandalised in Tripura on Monday, according to a leader of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), the 11.5-feet fibre statue of Lenin was brought down with a bulldozer by the BJP activists in South Tripura’s district headquarters in Belonia on Monday evening.

But this didn’t stop there, in few hours Lenin’s second statue was vandalised in Tripura state and this spread like wild fire and other states got involved. Same incident occurred in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and a statue of social reformer and founder of Dravidian movement E V Ramasamy Periyar was allegedly vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. According to police it was done by two drunk men and they have been arrested and one of the accuse is a BJP worker.

BJP leader H Raja posted on Facebook, which was later deleted, he wrote “Who is Lenin and what is the connection between Lenin and India? What connection India has with Communists? Today Lenin’s statue removed in Tripura, tomorrow it will be the statue of EV Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu.”

But this didn’t stop here, now it has turned in to a political war and has resulted in another vandalisation of statue and this time it was Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, ultra-Left student outfit vandalised and defaced a statue of BJP ideologist in Kolkata on Wednesday.

And now they have targeted Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Meerut, it was vandalised by unidentified people in Meerut’s Mawana, late on Tuesday night. The Dalit community held protests and blocked traffic in the morning. It ended the protest after assurance from the administration that they will new statue, reported ANI. This could bring a huge protest in entire nation if this turns in to political issue and the result will be disaster.