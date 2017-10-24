Fake stamp paper scam convict Abdul Karim Telgi on ventilator support

Bengaluru: Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in counterfeit stamp paper scam, is on a ventilator support in critical condition. Telgi, who has been suffering from meningitis, was admitted last week at Bengaluru’s Victoria Hospital.

He is serving 30 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru, in regard to the multi-crore fake stamp paper scam.

In July 2017, a report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa revealed that the convict used to get special treatment at the jail, and was allotted three- four inmates to give him a body massage, owing to his severe health condition. He has also been diagnosed with AIDS and is undergoing treatment for that as well.

Telgi was convicted in 2007 for producing fake stamp paper along with his agents, and allegedly selling it to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms. He was also slapped with a Rs 202 crore fine in the case.