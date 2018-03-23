Facebook data breach: BJP ‘lying factory’ at work again, says Rahul Gandhi
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said the BJP’s “lying factory” was at work again, stymieing a media story on Cambridge Analytica allegedly being paid to sabotage the Congress by spinning “fake news” of the party working with the data firm instead.
Picking up from where he left off yesterday, Gandhi today again accused the BJP of making the real news “vanish” by accusing the Congress of working with the controversial firm charged with stealing data from Facebook. “BJP lying factory at work: Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012. BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news: Congress worked with CA! Real story vanishes,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
BJP lying factory at work:
Journalist set to break big story on how Cambridge Analytica (CA) was paid to infiltrate and sabotage the Congress in 2012.
BJP rushes Cabinet Minister to lie and spin fake news:Congress worked with CA!
Real story vanishes.https://t.co/zMX7VJAAfa
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 23, 2018
He also tagged a media report headlined, ” ‘Whistleblower’ Reveals Cambridge Analytica’s India Link”. The Congress and the BJP are engaged in a slinging match with each accusing the other of using the services of the controversial data analytics firm in previous elections.
Yesterday, Gandhi alleged that the government was managing headlines to deflect attention from issues such as the death of 39 Indians in captivity in Iraq and said the government was baiting the media. “Problem: 39 Indians dead; Government on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress and Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Gandhi had tweeted.
JUST ARRIVED
- Facebook data breach: BJP ‘lying factory’ at work again, says Rahul Gandhi
- Google Assistant now lets users send and request money
- Bigg Boss 11 contestant Bandgi Kalra loses 18-year-old cousin to cancer, expresses shock in Instagram post
- Revealed! Aamir Khan admits to suffering from an obsessive personality
- Anna Hazare begins indefinite hunger strike, slams government for its ‘sly’ attitude
EDITOR’S PICK
AAPology: Arvind Kejriwal on apology spree
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is on an apology spree. Having been free with all manner of accusations of wrongdoing…
39 Indians killed in Iraq: Cheap politics over human tragedy
Why do they feel the need to inject the virus of partisanship even in a human tragedy? There are a…
The judiciary versus the media
Soon after chastising the lawyers for raising their voices in his court room, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra…
Why BJP allies are restless now?
In its mindless pursuit of electoral conquest, the BJP seems to have overestimated its prowess; the overkill is now yielding…
The Siddaramiah Government in Karnataka seems hell-bent on dividing the people in order to try and retain power in the…