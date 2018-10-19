Free Press Journal
'Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar', says PM Modi

— By IANS | Oct 19, 2018 09:23 pm
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday mourned the death of several people in a train tragedy during a Dussehra celebration in Punjab. “Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly,” he tweeted.

