Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / India / Exit polls on Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Assembly elections only after December 14 evening

Exit polls on Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat Assembly elections only after December 14 evening

— By PTI | Oct 26, 2017 06:31 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: People will have to wait till the evening of December 14 to know the outcome of the exit polls on Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections, a senior Election Commission functionary said today.

The official pointed to recent EC directives, orders and election laws to remind that exit polls can be telecast half- an-hour after the end of polling in all the phases and states.While the single-phase assembly election in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 9, the first phase of polls in Gujarat will take place on December 9. The second phase will be held on December 14.

But exit polls showing outcome of the Himachal Pradesh polls cannot take place till both the phases of Gujarat polls are completed.


The poll panel may formally come out with a fresh direction on the issue in the coming days. Existing law allows the EC to ban opinion polls 48 hours prior to voting.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…