Putting an end to age-old customs, Supreme Court allowed women of all ages to enter at Kerala’s Sabarimala temple. The apex court agreed to the decision with 4:1 majority with Justice Indu Malhotra, only one woman judge in the five-judge bench, gave a dissenting judgment. Earlier, the practice of not allowing women aged between 10 to 50, was violating their fundamental right of pray.

It was said that women from menstrual age aren’t allowed to enter the temple as its presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate. Here, we see some takeaways from today’s Judgment on Sabarimala