Exam Stress! Class 12 student commits suicide after failing to answer 3 questions in Physics exam

An 18-year-old boy from Punjab’s Mohali ends his life as he failed to answer three questions in his Class 12 Physics exam. According to reports, the teen took his life by hanging himself from ceiling fan at his maternal grandfather’s residence. The boy has left a suicide note which states he took the drastic step as he was not able to fulfil the dreams of his parents. Reportedly, he was upset about losing marks because he failed to answer the questions.

The teen is identified as Karanvir Singh, a resident of Mohali who appeared for the exam as a private candidate. He was a bright student. He had promised to make name for his family through his hard work.

“I am sorry as I could not live up to your expectations and for not being able to fulfil your dreams. I love my grandparents the most and please do take good care of them,” the teenager wrote in his suicide note.

Talking to HT, the boy’s father said that he was upset after answering his physics paper. He added that when his son got to know that his friends had a good exam and are going to score well, he became more upset. To note, Karanvir scored 90% marks in the pre-boards and aimed to score better in the main exams.