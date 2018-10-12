ESIC Social Security Officer exam to held on November 3; admit cards to release on October 16

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has announced date for Social Security Officer/ Manager/ Superintendent exam. The corporation has scheduled the Social Security Officer (SSO)/Manager/Superintendent Exam on November 3. ESIC will release admit cards on October 16. Candidates are advised to visit ESIC’s official website www.esic.nic.in for further updates/instructions in respect of above recruitment.

A total of 539 posts will be filled up through this examination and candidates will be selected on the basis of their qualified marks in Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. The Exam will be Online Written Type. It will be held in three phases, Phase I – Pre Exam Phase – II main Exam & Phase III Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test. The prelims will comprise of questions from English Language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The exam will comprise of 100 questions totalling 100 marks.