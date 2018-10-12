ESIC Social Security Officer exam to held on November 3; admit cards to release on October 16
The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has announced date for Social Security Officer/ Manager/ Superintendent exam. The corporation has scheduled the Social Security Officer (SSO)/Manager/Superintendent Exam on November 3. ESIC will release admit cards on October 16. Candidates are advised to visit ESIC’s official website www.esic.nic.in for further updates/instructions in respect of above recruitment.
A total of 539 posts will be filled up through this examination and candidates will be selected on the basis of their qualified marks in Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. The Exam will be Online Written Type. It will be held in three phases, Phase I – Pre Exam Phase – II main Exam & Phase III Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test. The prelims will comprise of questions from English Language, reasoning ability and quantitative aptitude. The exam will comprise of 100 questions totalling 100 marks.
JUST ARRIVED
- ESIC Social Security Officer exam to held on November 3; admit cards to release on October 16
- Vidyasagar University declares degree part 2 results for BA, B.Sc and B.Com, check at vidyasagar.ac.in
- Akshay Kumar cancels shoot for ‘Housefull 4’ after Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar alleged of sexual harassment
- APL 2018 Match 11: Kabul Zwanan vs Nangarhar Leopards, Live Cricket Score; FPJ’s dream 11 prediction, LIVE streaming, where to watch in India
- Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Hina Khan or Krystle D’souza? New Komolika in a backless choli is all about nakhra
EDITOR’S PICK
If any lasting good flows from the on-going copycat MeToo campaign in our midst, we would have achieved something. But…
On occasions like this, we all seem to be on a short fuse. A grave provocation is enough to trigger…
Interns literally worshipped MJ Akbar as intellectual giant
The dark underbelly of Indian journalism has finally been exposed. What was already known by nearly everyone in the profession…
Supreme Court direction rattles Modi government
The Supreme Court’s Directive to the Modi Government on October 10 asking it to provide the details of the decision…
Hard evidence lacking to secure #MeToo convictions
When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty which is why the #MeToo Movement has revolutionised employment and criminal jurisprudence…