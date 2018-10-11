Entire Gandhi family is corrupt: BJP leader Sambit Patra

New Delhi: Accusing Congress President Rahul Gandhi of spreading lies on the Rafale deal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday termed the entire Gandhi family corrupt. “Rahul Gandhi is repeatedly lying. He is making a mockery of the national security. The entire Gandhi family is corrupt and they are pointing fingers at others?” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told the media here.

Patra’s remarks came soon after Gandhi called Prime Minister Narendra Modi “corrupt” and asked him to quit in the light of fresh revelations over the Rafale fighter jets deal. “The ‘crown prince’ claims to have all kinds of details about Rafale…why doesn’t he go to Supreme Court?” Patra said.

He dared Gandhi to produce the evidence to prove his allegation that former French President Francois Hollande had called Modi corrupt. “He (Gandhi) has said the former President of France has said the Indian Prime Minister is corrupt. I challenge Rahul Gandhi to produce any such statement where he has (Hollande) claimed that. Where had he used such a language?” Patra said.

