Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / India / Engineers’ role in nation building is extremely vital, says PM Narendra Modi

Engineers’ role in nation building is extremely vital, says PM Narendra Modi

— By IANS | Sep 15, 2018 10:33 am
FOLLOW US:

AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH SINGH

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his tribute to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary and greeted the nation on the occasion of Engineers Day saying that their role in nation building was extremely vital. “On Engineers Day, I congratulate our hardworking engineers and appreciate their dexterity as well as dedication. Their role in nation building is extremely vital. I also pay tributes to the noted engineer, M. Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary,” Modi said in a tweet attaching the video of his recent monthly radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat”.

In his radio broadcast message on August 26, Modi had said that there were several engineers in the country who made “the unimaginable possible” and “presented such marvels of engineering before the world”. “In this lineage of great engineers, we were blessed with a diamond whose work is still a source of wonder for all. He was Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya. Lakhs of farmers and common people continue to benefit from the Krishna Raj Sagar Dam built by him. “In his memory, September 15 is observed as Engineers Day. Following his footsteps, our engineers have created their own identity in the world,” the Prime Minister had said.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…