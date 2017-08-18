Election Commissioner claims winning at all cost now ‘normal’ in politics

The Election Commission has stated that winning the elections at all cost, without ethics, is a new normal in politics. Yes! it was barely ten days when the Election Commission used it’s special powers to reject votes cast by two rebel Congress MLAs in the Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls and now Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat spoke out against the “creeping new normal of political morality”.

He also stated that, “Democracy thrives when elections are free, fair and transparent. However, it appears to a cynical common man. We have been scripting narrative that places maximum premium on winning at all costs to the exclusion of ethical considerations. Winning the elections at all cost, without ethics, is new normal in politics,?”

#WATCH: Election Commissioner O P Rawat speaks about the “creeping new normal of political morality”. (August 17) pic.twitter.com/rYiqdD5MBW

— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017

He urged all political parties, politicians, media, civil society organisations and constitutional authorities to take action against the belief that the “winner can commit no sin”, that “a defector crossing over to the ruling camp stands cleansed of all the guilt”.

The elections watchdog’s comments have come in the wake of the recent report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), according to which, the corporate houses donated a total of Rs. 956.77 crore to national parties between 2012-13 and 2015-16, making up 89 per cent of the total contribution from the known sources.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received the most corporate donations at more than Rs. 705 crore. At least five political parties considered for the report were the BJP, Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM).

Every year, the national political parties are required to submit the details of donors who made donations of more than Rs. 20,000 in a financial year to the Election Commission (EC). And according to the report, between 2012-13 and 2015-16, BJP’s and INC’s voluntary contributions above Rs. 20,000 from corporate/business houses was 92 per cent and 85 per cent, respectively. However, the CPI and the CPM have the lowest share of corporate donations at 4 per cent and 17 per cent respectively. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was not considered for analysis in the report as the party has stated that it received no charitable contributions above Rs. 20,000 from any donor during the particular period.