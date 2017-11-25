Egypt mosque attack: Sonia Gandhi calls for response from global community

New Delhi: Condemning the recent terror attack in Egypt, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said such an attack is a reminder that terrorism remains a formidable challenge and calls for a concerted and sustained response from the global community.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Egypt, Gandhi said it is an unacceptable act of brutal terror against innocent citizens. “This cowardly attack is a stark reminder that the persisting menace of terrorism remains a formidable challenge that calls for a concerted and sustained response from the global community,” she said.

She said terrorism is a crime against humanity for which there can never be any justification and such barbaric acts are against the tenets of every religion. The party president said the horrific attack is a deeply disturbing manifestation of the evil forces of terror.

“The attack took place at a place of worship and claimed the lives of hundreds of innocent worshipers make this senseless act of violence even more tragic,” she added. The terrorist attack that took place on Friday claimed over 200 lives and wounded scores of worshippers in Egypt.

An explosion took place at a packed mosque in the Bir al-Abd region of north Sinai in Egypt when worshippers were carrying out their afternoon prayers. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.