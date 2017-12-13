EC orders FIRs against channels showing Rahul Gandhi’s interview

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Gujarat to lodge FIRs against TV channels that aired Congress President elect Rahul Gandhis interview as “it violated the law”.

The “display of such election matter” within 48 hours of the time decided for the conclusion of campaign “amounts to violation of Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of People Act, 1951”, the poll panel said.

“The Commission after due deliberations has, therfore, directed the CEO of Gujarat to initiate necessary action by filing FIR against those who have violated the above mentioned provisions in phase 2 of the polls to be held on December 14,” it said.