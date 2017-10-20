Free Press Journal
EC has authorised Prime Minister to announce date of Gujarat polls: Chidambaram

EC has authorised Prime Minister to announce date of Gujarat polls: Chidambaram

— By Asia News International | Oct 20, 2017 10:00 am
New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has questioned the Election Commission’s (EC) decision of not announcing the dates for Gujarat elections.

Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram said, “EC will be recalled from its extended holiday after Gujarat Govt. has announced all concessions and freebies.”

He further stated that the Election Commission has authorised the Prime Minister to announce the date of Gujarat elections at his last rally. “EC has authorised PM to announce date of Gujarat elections at his last rally (and kindly keep EC informed),” he said.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) had questioned the EC’s decision of upholding the announcement of dates for Gujarat Assembly elections. The Election Commission was scheduled to announce the dates for Himachal and Gujarat Assembly elections on October 12, but it only announced the dates for Himachal. Chief Election Commissioner A K Jyoti, had however, said Gujarat polls will be held before December 18, the day when the results of the Himachal Pradesh polls are to be announced.

