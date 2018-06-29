DSSSB PGT Tier-I Admit Card 2018 released, check on dsssbonline.nic.in

The PGT Tier-I Admit Card for the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released, and is available on the official website dsssbonline.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download the admit cards at the earliest. The examination schedule was released on 5th June by the board. The examinations are scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to July 7, 2018.

Steps to download DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2018 are provided below, with the direct link to the official website is dsssbonline.nic.in. Please note, that few examinations, like PGT English – Female, PGT Geography – Female, etc. would be conducted in two shifts. The shift and reporting time of individual candidates would also be available on the admit card.

DSSSB PGT Examinations 2018 would be conducted to fill teaching posts for PGT level in the field of Education. A total of 9,293 posts of teacher would be filled by means of the examinations.

DSSSB PGT Admit Card 2018: Link to download and how to download it.

Go to the official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

On the home page, click on Generate or Print eAdmit Card…

Then a new window will appear, enter your registration number and other information asked to generate your admit cards.

Once on the screen, candidates are advised to download the admit cards.

Candidates are informed that they are required to carry their Aadhaar Cards to the examination centres.