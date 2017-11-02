Dream girl’s nightmare: Bull interrupts Hema Malini’s inspection at Mathura Station; watch video

Actress-turned politician Hema Malini yesterday made a surprise visit to Mathura railway station where a stray bull entered and tried to attack the passengers present at the platform. The bull also came close to BJP MP Hema Malini but her security guards reacted on time and saved the MP. No one was injured.

An ANI video showed that the strayed bull ranging into the Mathura station and then it races towards the platform. In the video, the BJP MP from Mathura is seen walking along the platform with police officers around her when the bull runs in towards them. One of her bodyguards is seen trying to stop the bull by holding its horns but it dodged him and moves towards the platform. The police officials present with the actress covered her by forming a circle as soon as the bull came near them.

#WATCH: A bull strayed into premises of Mathura Railway Station while BJP MP Hema Malini was there to conduct a surprise inspection. pic.twitter.com/PuE0RFvGQ9

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 1, 2017

Well, looks like the bull disturbed BJP MP’s ‘surprise’ visit by giving her a surprise visit. Recently, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had asked all it’s MPs to visit railway stations in their constituencies to take a stock of the conditions and infrastructure, following the mishap at Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road railway station where a foot overbridge collapsed killing 23 people.