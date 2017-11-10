Doorstep banking for those above 70 in 2018

Mumbai: Senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and the differently-abled can look forward to availing of basic banking services from the comfort of their home. The RBI on Thursday asked banks to provide doorstep banking facilities to senior citizens of more than 70 years of age and differently-abled persons by December this year.

Banks have been directed that senior citizens and specially-abled persons, including the visually-impaired, should be provided basic services like pick-up and delivery of cash, chequebooks and demand drafts at their residence. Issuing a notification in this regard, the RBI said “it has been observed” that there are occasions when banks discourage or turn away senior citizens and differently-abled persons from availing banking facilities in branches.

The RBI noted that notwithstanding the need to push digital transactions and use of ATMs, it is imperative to be sensitive to the requirements of senior citizens and the differently-abled.