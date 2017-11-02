‘Don’t Quit’: How Rahul Gandhi inspired crestfallen Nirbhaya’s brother to fulfill his dream

The mother of the victim of the brutal 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder has thanked Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi for motivating her son and helping him to achieve his dream.

Nirbhaya’s mother Asha Devi said, “The tragedy hurt my son but could not stop him. Now he is a pilot because of Rahul Gandhi.”

Rahul Gandhi taught us never to quit approach, said Asha Devi.

Nirbhaya’s brother is currently training with a commercial airline in Gurugram and will soon fly a plane. After the December 2012 incident, Nirbhaya’s brother was in complete shock.

“Rahul Gandhi was the one who counselled him and motivated him to achieve something good in life to support the family. Rahul asked him to pursue a pilot’s training course after completion of school,” Asha Devi told India Today.

In 2013, he took admission at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Rae Bareli. “When he was studying, Rahul used to talk to him over the phone and during his 18-month pilot’s training course, taught him to adopt a ‘never quit’ attitude,” she said.

The report stated that Devi also said that apart from paying for his higher education, Rahul stayed in regular contact with Mohit over the phone and motivated him to achieve what he wanted. Mohit was in class 12, when Nirbhaya died and wanted to join the military. Mohit completed his studies from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi in Rae Bareli and is completing his final training with a commercial airline in Gurugram.

“Even after he completed his studies, he called him to find out about his training-cum-job.” Devi also said even Rahul’s sister Priyanka Gandhi also contacts them often to know about their health. “She often asks about our health,” she said.

Nearly five years ago, a 23-year-old medical student was brutally gangraped and tortured on a moving bus in Delhi, while she was on her way home after watching a movie with a friend. She later succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Singapore, and was named Nirbhaya by the media for her courage.

When the Supreme Court on May 5 had upheld the earlier court’s order of death sentence to the four convicts of Nirbhaya gangrape case, it came as a major victory to her family. Even the juvenile accused in the case was convicted and sent to a reform facility for three years.