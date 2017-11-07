Does questioning Demonetisation and GST make one a tax evader: Manmohan Singh

Realising the importance of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress has sought his help in cornering the Narendra Modi government on the twin subjects of demonetisation and the error-ridden implementation of the Goods and Services Tax, which have emerged as the chief talking points in the ongoing election campaign in Gujarat. Assembly polls will be conducted in the state in two phases on December 9 and December 14.

Hoping to cash in on the former prime minister’s deep understanding of economic matters, the Congress has persuaded the otherwise reticent Singh to address a press conference in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, the eve of the first anniversary of the note ban. The main Opposition party will observe Wednesday as “black day” and has planned a series of protests and candle light vigils to highlight the ill-effects of demonetisation on the economy.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while discussing the current economic situation with traders and businessmen in Ahmedabad, said that he was shocked when he heard PM Modi’s note ban announcement last year and “wondered who advised him on this reckless step”.

Singh took part in an interactive session on the current state of economy with businessmen and traders. His visit comes a day before Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s likely tour of Surat as the Congress marks the first demonetisation anniversary on November 8 as ‘black day’.

