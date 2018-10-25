Diwali bonanza! Surat diamond merchant Savji Dholakia to gift 600 cars to staff as festival gift

In a kind heart gesture, owner of a Surat-based diamond firm, Savji Dholakia, will be giving 600 cars to his employees as Diwali gift in a special event organised in Surat. A report in The Live Mirror also claims that Dholakia will also be giving jewellery and flats to some other employees of the company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand-over car keys to two women employees under the ‘Skill India Incentive Ceremony’.

Earlier, in September Dholakia gifted three Mercedes-Benz GLS SUVs worth Rs 3 crore to three senior staff members of the company. On 2017 New Year, Dholakia had presented Datsun’s redi-GO hatchback car to its 1,200 employees and 2016, he gave Rs 51 crore Diwali bonus and also gifted 1,260 cars with 400 flats to his employees.

As per the report, Dholakia’s company has around 5500 people working and his usual turnover is of Rs 6000 crore.