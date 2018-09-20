Dialogue only way out of stalemate: PDP hopes PM Modi reciprocate dialogue offer by Imran Khan

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reciprocate the offer of talks made by his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan, saying dialogue was the only way out of the stalemate. Khan has proposed a meeting between Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this month.

In a tweet on its official handle, the PDP said, “Thank you PM @ImranKhanPTI for your positive gesture. We hope PM @narendramodi will reciprocate your sentiments. Dialogue is the only way out of this stalemate”.

— J&K PDP (@jkpdp) September 20, 2018

PDP, which was a coalition partner of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir government till its fall on June 19 this year, was reacting to a tweet by Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal.

“PM (Imran Khan) has responded to PM Modi, in a positive spirit, reciprocating his sentiments. Let’s talk and resolve all issues. We await formal response from India,” Faisal wrote on Twitter.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived following a spate of terror attacks on Indian military bases by Pakistan-based terror groups since January 2016. Following the strikes, India announced it will not engage in talks with Pakistan, saying terror and talks cannot go hand-in-hand.

Amid heightened tension with Pakistan over Uri terror attack in which 18 soldiers were killed, India had pulled out of the SAARC Summit to be held in Islamabad in November, 2016.