DHSE to declare Kerala Plus One improvement result by end of this month; check at dhsekerala.gov.in

The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the result of Kerala Plus One or Class 11 improvement results by end of this month. According to NDTV, the class 11 improvement results will be released either on October 29 or October 30. The students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the DHSE’s official website, dhsekerala.gov.in, and keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala DHSE Plus One improvement exam for the candidates who are currently enrolled in their Plus Two classes was conducted till October 4, 2018. An official from the DHSE told NDTV, “A website is spreading some rumours about the Kerala Plus One improvement results are being released today. This is just a rumour. The results are expected on October 29 or a day after. The paper evaluation will be completed by this Wednesday. Then the marks will be tabulated later and the results expected after that.”

Steps to check DHSE Result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website, keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the link for “Kerala Plus One Improvement Results 2018”

Step 3: Click on the result link

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details in the space provided

Step 5: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference.