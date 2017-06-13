Denied ambulance, UP man cycles home carrying dead body on shoulder

In another case of medical apathy and insensitivity, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi was forced to carry body of his dead niece on a bicycle after he was denied an ambulance by a government hospital.

Hospital authorities asked the uncle of Poonam, the minor girl who had died on Monday morning after a severe bout of diarrhea, to pay the fuel cost of the ambulance if he wanted to avail it to take the body home. As the family was poor and not in a position to afford the cost, Brij Mohan didn’t have any option and carried his dead niece on his shoulder and cycled all the way to their village, some 10km away.

The family of Poonam were not financially able to afford the treatment at the district hospital, where she had been admitted since Saturday. Girl’s father Anant Kumar, a labourer from the district’s Malak Saddi village, had to leave behind his ailing daughter under the care of his brother-in-law Brij Mohan, to look for some odd jobs in Allahabad to arrange some money for the treatment.

“How could I pay the fuel cost? Whatever little money we had was all spent on her treatment,” said Brij Mohan, reported Hindustan Times. After the shocking incident came to the notice, district authorities lodged an FIR against the doctor on duty and the ambulance driver.

Kaushambi district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said a report on the incident was sent to the government. District’s chief medical officer Dr SK Upadhyay said an inquiry would be ordered into the matter and action would be initiated against the guilty.

“The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital told me that the government does not provide them fund for the fuel. The day-to-day fuel requirements are being met through contributions from the hospital staff,” he said.