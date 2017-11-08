Demonetisation was a thoughtless act: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of demonetisation, Congress party vice president Rahul Gandhi dubbed the note ban as a tragedy. Gandhi further slammed Centre’s decision of swapping currency and said that his party stands with those who were hit by Prime Minister Modi’s thoughtless act.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said, “Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives & livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act.” The Congress party and others who oppose the policy have decided to observe November 8, the first anniversary of demonetisation, as ‘Black Day’ across the nation.

On the other hand, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley earlier announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe November 8, the day when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation ceased to be a legal tender, as ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ across the country. On November 8, 2016, the Centre declared Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2000 notes.